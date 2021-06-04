Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $124.13 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $124.13 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00477647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 613,516,362 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

