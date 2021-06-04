Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $250.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

