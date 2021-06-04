Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,265 over the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after buying an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after buying an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at about $19,951,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

