Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.19

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 11648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Get Switch alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,265. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,160 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $19,951,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.