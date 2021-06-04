Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,800 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 524,700 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FireEye were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

