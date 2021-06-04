Swiss National Bank Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Stantec worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE STN opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

