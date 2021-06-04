Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,898 shares of company stock worth $863,372 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

