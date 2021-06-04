Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIOVF shares. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $436.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

