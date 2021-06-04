Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $137,569.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,643,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $265,880,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

