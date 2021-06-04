Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

