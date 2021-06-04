Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $170.06 and last traded at $169.98, with a volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.05.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 48,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

