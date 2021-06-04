Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

