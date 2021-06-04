Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 25,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.42. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

