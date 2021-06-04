Summit Wealth Group LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,518. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.