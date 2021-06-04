Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $187,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. AT&T makes up approximately 0.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 559,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,836,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.