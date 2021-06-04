Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $122,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $559.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.17 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

