Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 715.7% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.48. 28,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

