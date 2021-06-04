Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.41. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 210,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

