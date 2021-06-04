StormX (STMX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.20 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. StormX has a market cap of $231.75 million and $10.20 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StormX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01012448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09356276 BTC.

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,630,900,054 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

