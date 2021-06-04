STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after buying an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

