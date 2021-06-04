Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 7,260 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,045% compared to the typical daily volume of 634 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

CLNE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

