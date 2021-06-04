Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Put Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 418 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the average daily volume of 55 put options.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

VSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

