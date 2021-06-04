Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,396 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,531% compared to the average volume of 1,128 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $$22.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,271,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 177,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 171,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

