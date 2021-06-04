STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.35

STM Group Plc (LON:STM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.35 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 34.90 ($0.46). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 203,172 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. STM Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

