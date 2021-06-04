Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Raised to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAY.A. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Shares of Stingray Group stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$7.00. 23,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.65 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.78 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.