Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.51. Stereotaxis shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 2,180 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $572.90 million, a P/E ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,674 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

