Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $345.95 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Status has a total market cap of $345.95 million and $21.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0997 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00994455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.41 or 0.10353032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

