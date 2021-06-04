State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 34,520 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UGI were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in UGI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UGI by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 312,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in UGI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.95. UGI Co. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $46.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

