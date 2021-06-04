State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

