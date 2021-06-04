State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $7.41 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.94 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.