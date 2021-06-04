State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 693 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Shares of DHI opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

