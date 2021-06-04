State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Universal Display by 34.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $1,661,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.31. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $143.51 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.