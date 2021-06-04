State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $264.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.57 and a 12 month high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

