State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 98.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $2,999,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after buying an additional 132,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -195.05 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $95.77.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,495,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

