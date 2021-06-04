State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,280 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

