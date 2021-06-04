State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,041 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.