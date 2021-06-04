State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,021 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Donaldson worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI opened at $63.94 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

