State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,990 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of DXC Technology worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

