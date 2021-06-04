St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,434 ($18.74). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65), with a volume of 976,741 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on STJ. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

In related news, insider Emma Griffin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Also, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Insiders sold a total of 27,252 shares of company stock worth $34,423,547 over the last ninety days.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.