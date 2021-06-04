Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,297 shares of company stock worth $10,923,346. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.