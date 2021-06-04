Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Evercore ISI

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.71.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.