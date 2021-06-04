Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 253.80 ($3.32). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.25), with a volume of 876,191 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 733.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 8.18 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.67. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($33,446.56). In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,346.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

