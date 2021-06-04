SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 141.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $99.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $100.50.

