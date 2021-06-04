SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

Shares of XSW opened at $159.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $103.12 and a twelve month high of $177.74.

