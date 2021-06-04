SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Clark Financial Advisors

Clark Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 0.4% of Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clark Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.21. 214,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,367. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

