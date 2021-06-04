S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $446.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $446.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $417.75.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $381.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

