Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4,822.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in EnerSys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

