Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of JETS stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.