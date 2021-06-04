Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,301 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 457,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 265,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

