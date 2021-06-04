Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $196,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $152,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

